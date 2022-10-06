Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Encompass Health's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Encompass Health had debt of US$2.91b, up from US$2.75b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$186.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.72b. NYSE:EHC Debt to Equity History October 6th 2022

A Look At Encompass Health's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Encompass Health had liabilities of US$835.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.70b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$186.5m and US$658.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.69b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$4.94b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Encompass Health's debt is 2.7 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.0 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Even more troubling is the fact that Encompass Health actually let its EBIT decrease by 8.4% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Encompass Health can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Encompass Health's free cash flow amounted to 36% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

On this analysis Encompass Health's EBIT growth rate and level of total liabilities both make us a little nervous. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a slight positive. It's also worth noting that Encompass Health is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at the balance sheet and taking into account all these factors, we do believe that debt is making Encompass Health stock a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Encompass Health you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

