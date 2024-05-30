Encompass Health Highlights Non-GAAP Guidance Limitations

An announcement from Encompass Health (EHC) is now available.

The company has stated that the provided information is not to be considered officially filed under securities law and will not be included in filings unless specifically referenced. Additionally, it does not offer GAAP financial guidance except for net operating revenues, due to the unpredictability of various factors that are beyond its control or not reflective of its core operations. These factors range from legal settlements to restructuring costs and could significantly impact the financial results. However, some future GAAP measures like interest expense and debt amortization are estimable, potentially amounting to around $155 million in 2024 for the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA.

