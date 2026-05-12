Encompass Health to Expand Idaho Presence With New 50-Bed Facility

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently unveiled plans to build a new 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Post Falls, ID. This freestandingfacility in the Kootenai Countywill offer advanced rehabilitation services for patients recovering from serious medical conditions, including strokes, spinal injuries, amputations, complex orthopedic cases, brain injuries and neurological conditions.

This project marks Encompass Health’s second location in Idaho, aligning with the company’s broader growth strategy in high-demand markets. The facility is likely to open in 2028. It will strengthen the brand’s visibility and reach in a growing but underserved community.

The specific costs of the project have not been disclosed yet. Adding more beds and facilities increases EHC’s service capacity and positions the company to capture a larger share of the inpatient rehabilitation market.

Encompass Health boasts a massive footprint of 175 hospitals in 39 states and Puerto Rico. For 2026, the company plans to open eight new hospitals, adding 389 beds. This year, it also expects to add 150-200 beds to existing hospitals. As of April 30, 2026, it had 18 rehabilitation hospitals under development.

During first-quarter 2026 earnings, the company reaffirmed its plans for the 2023-2027 period, where it aims to inaugurate six to 10 de novos each year, as well as make bed additions in the range of 80-120 each year. It also expects a CAGR of 6-8% in discharges in the same time frame.

Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health have lost 1.2% in the year-to-date period against the 4.1% growth of the industry.

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Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Encompass Health currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors can look at some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space, like Tenet Healthcare THC, Aveanna Healthcare AVAH and DarioHealth Corp. DRIO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s 2026 bottom line suggests 4.7% year-over-year growth. It witnessed six upward estimate revisions over the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Tenet Healthcare beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 20.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aveanna Healthcare’s current-year bottom line is pegged at 62 cents per share, which indicates 3.3% growth from a year ago. During the past 60 days, it witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for Aveanna Healthcare’s current year revenues predicts a 5% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DarioHealth’s current-year earnings implies 65.9% improvement from the year-ago reported figure. It beat earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 21%. The consensus mark for DarioHealth’s current-year revenues indicates an 18.7% year-over-year increase.

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Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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