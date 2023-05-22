Encompass Health (EHC) to Build New Hospital in Concordville

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently announced that the company intends to construct an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Concordville, PA. The freestanding hospital with a 50-bed capacity is expected to be located on Baltimore Pike.

Recovering patients with different neurological disorders, strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, amputations, as well as orthopedic conditions, are expected to be served in this facility. Along with full-day nursing care, different types of therapies will be provided in the hospital focused on restoring functioning ability.

The move will expand Encompass Health’s footprint to Delaware County and boost its rehabilitation hospitals’ network. The new unit is likely to be the 10th hospital of the company in the state. EHC has 157 hospitals across 37 states and Puerto Rico. The company is building new hospitals and increasing its capabilities as patient volumes keep rising.

An aging population should continue to boost the demand for services provided by Encompass Health. As such, the company focuses on building new facilities and acquiring profitable ones to expand market density and build scale. These moves are expected to increase its share in a highly fragmented market.

EHC opened three de novo facilities in the first quarter of 2023, which added 199 beds. Moreover, it added one in April and plans to bring three additional de novos through the rest of the year. It intends to add 93 beds to its existing hospitals throughout 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health have declined 3.5% in the past year compared with the 15.8% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Encompass Health currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader medical space may look at better-ranked players like Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. LTH, GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. ESTA, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Life Time Group’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a massive improvement from the year-ago loss of 18 cents. Also, the consensus estimate for LTH’s revenues in 2023 suggests a 22.8% year-over-year rise.

The consensus estimate for GeneDx’s 2023 earnings indicates 89% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WGS’ revenues in 2023 is pegged at $205 million.

The consensus mark for Establishment Labs’ 2023 earnings has improved 6.2% in the past 30 days. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for ESTA’s revenues in 2023 suggests 27.6% year-over-year growth.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.