Encompass Health (EHC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.37, changing hands as low as $53.11 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.2523 per share, with $64.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.17.

