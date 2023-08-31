Encompass Health (EHC) Price Target Increased by 8.24% to 81.60

The average one-year price target for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) has been revised to 81.60 / share. This is an increase of 8.24% from the prior estimate of 75.39 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.71 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from the latest reported closing price of 71.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.33%, an increase of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 113,069K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,992K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,182K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 16.97% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,334K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 15.75% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,250K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares, representing an increase of 27.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 1,649.74% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,096K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 775.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,041K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Encompass Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

