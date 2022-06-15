Encompass Health (EHC) Plans to Distribute Enhabit Shares

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently announced that its board has approved a distribution of Enhabit, Inc.’s (its home health and hospice business) common stocks for the EHC stockholders, related to the upcoming spin-off. The distribution is scheduled on Jun 24, 2022.

Following the spin-off, Enhabit, EHC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, will become an independent public company. Per the company, every Encompass Health shareholder will receive one Enhabit common share for every two EHC common shares held. There will be no fractional shares remaining and cash will be given in lieu of the fractional shares to the stockholders.

The distribution is expected to qualify as a tax-free transaction, excluding the cash received instead of fractional shares. Following the completion of the distribution, Encompass Health will retain its ticker EHC, while Enhabit is expected to trade under EHAB. Encompass Health expects "regular-way" trading of EHAB stocks to commence on Jul 5.

EHC announced the spin-off plan for Enhabit in January. With this move, Encompass Health plans to focus on and grow its core business comprising inpatient rehabilitation, which is set to witness consistent growth, backed by its planned bed additions in a number of existing hospitals, acquisitions and construction of new hospitals.

Recently, Encompass Health provided a comprehensive picture of its guidance. Following the separation, EHC’s net operating revenues for 2022 are expected within $4,250-$4,300 million. This unit reported net operating revenues of $4,015 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to lie in the $820-$840 million bracket in 2022, indicating a decline from $956.8 million a year ago.

Net service revenues of Enhabit are expected within $1,080-$1,120 million for 2022. Adjusted EBITDA will likely be in the range of $165-$185 million, down from $211.5 million in 2021. Moreover, Encompass Health expects to continue with its cash dividend payout but the amount might decrease to reflect the splitting of its home health and hospice business. Enhabit is not expected to pay cash dividends yet.

