Encompass Health (EHC) Plans Hospital to Aid Florida Footprint

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently announced plans to construct an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in The Villages of Florida. Named Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, the hospital will house 50 beds.

The hospital will be furnished with high-quality rehabilitation technologies and equipment, and well-versed medical teams to provide affordable physical, occupational and speech treatment for patients suffering debilitating illnesses and injuries. This, in turn, will enable Encompass Health to extend better health outcomes throughout Florida, the hospital’s future location.

The latest announcement highlights one of the most longstanding endeavors of Encompass Health, which is to strengthen its presence across Florida by constructing hospitals and inaugurating the same within a reasonable timeline. With the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Wildwood, EHC intends to expand its presence in central Florida, the region lacking adequate availability of inpatient rehabilitation services.

With 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals currently in Florida, Encompass Health has plans to continue bolstering its statewide footprint in the future as well. Five more hospitals are anticipated to open across several regions of the state, such as Clermont, Kissimmee, Ft. Myers, Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens, in the next three years.

Encompass Health continues to build inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the United States and reach those underserved parts of the nation grappling with insufficient access to quality care. The hospitals boast a solid history of not only curing people from chronic illnesses but also offering well-devised rehabilitative care to aid patients in resuming their normal daily activities. This, in turn, boosts EHC’s nationwide geographic expansion.

With the addition of the 19th hospital in Naples, FL, this month, the nationwide count of Encompass Health's inpatient rehabilitation hospitals now stands at 153. Such expansion endeavors are likely to increase the revenues of EHC’s sole segment, Inpatient Rehabilitation. For 2022, management anticipates the segment’s net operating revenues within $4.25-$4.30 billion.

Shares of Encompass Health have lost 28% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 31.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Encompass Health currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS, ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. PHIO. While ShockWave Medical flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Senseonics and Phio Pharmaceuticals carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Senseonics’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average being 53.87%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SENS’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share. The year-ago reported figure was a loss of 72 cents per share. The consensus mark for Senseonics’ 2022 earnings has moved 416.7% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of ShockWave Medical outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 180.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWAV’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.57 per share. The year-ago reported figure was a loss of 26 cents per share. The consensus mark for ShockWave Medical’s 2022 earnings has moved 27.2% north in the past 60 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average being 21.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHIO’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.28 per share. The year-ago reported figure was a loss of $1.04 per share. The consensus mark for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ 2022 earnings has moved 43.8% north in the past 60 days.

The ShockWave Medical stock has gained 44.8% year to date. However, shares of Senseonics and Phio Pharmaceuticals have lost 50.6% and 38.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.