Encompass Health (EHC), Piedmont to Build Loganville Facility

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently teamed up with the Georgia-based integrated health system, Piedmont Healthcare, to build a freestanding, inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the state. The facility, located in Loganville, will be equipped with 40 beds and the partners have been conferred with a certificate of need for the hospital construction. The company’s shares lost 1.2% on Mar 8, replicating declines in broader markets.

Once the Loganville hospital becomes operational, Piedmont will relocate its existing 20-bed rehabilitation facility in Piedmont Eastside Medical Center to the new one.

The planned hospital will be armed with advanced rehabilitation technologies and provide physical, occupational and speech therapy. It will also have a well-versed nursing team to provide enhanced rehabilitative care to patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries and empower them to resume daily life activities.

Built with the collective capabilities of partners, the Loganville facility is expected to better serve a growing patient base and bring improved health outcomes for residents of the East Atlanta region and beyond. Encompass Health seems prudent to choose Piedmont as its partner for strengthening its presence in Georgia as the integrated healthcare leader boasts a longstanding history of catering to the needs of Georgia residents for more than a century.

The recent move can also be termed as an expansion of the partnership between Encompass Health and Piedmont. Previously, the partners have often come together to operate joint venture hospitals across Georgia. The Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbus inaugurated in September 2023 remains one such example. Meanwhile, construction is underway for the inpatient rehabilitation facility in Atlanta, which will be built as a hospital-in-hospital inside the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and is likely to commence operations in spring 2024. There are also plans for constructing a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit across Athens, which is likely to open in 2025.

Encompass Health seems to be on a spree to unveil facility expansion plans and subsequently, make the same operational within a reasonable period. To complement these initiatives, EHC often takes the help of renowned healthcare organizations or pursues significant investments.

The resultant increase in the inpatient rehabilitation hospital count is likely to drive revenues of EHC, which rose 10.4% year over year in 2023. The present count of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals is 160 for Encompass Health and is spread across 37 states and Puerto Rico.

Shares of Encompass Health have risen 44.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 27.1% growth. EHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

