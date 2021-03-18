Encompass Health (EHC) Continues to Expand Presence in Texas

Encompass Health Corporation EHC recently introduced plans to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital equipped with 40 beds in Prosper, TX. The latest move enables Encompass Health to address the health issues of residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth region more effectively via enhanced rehabilitative care.

The hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, which are likely to facilitate the recovery of patients suffering from debilitating illnesses and injuries that include strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries and spinal cord injuries. In addition to private patient rooms, the establishment will provide enhanced rehabilitation technologies along with 24-hour nursing care.

Encompass Health has been making continuous efforts to strengthen its presence in Texas. This is clearly evident from the 24 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 51 home health locations and 12 hospice locations that the company currently operates in the state. Apart from these hospitals, the healthcare provider has one hospital under construction in each of San Angelo and Waco. Notably, both were planned during last year.

Shares of Encompass Health have gained 48% in a year compared with the industry’s rally of 31.8%.

Continuous Efforts to Expand Presence Across the United States

The company’s expansion endeavors have not been restricted to Texas only, and it has been striving to offer improved healthcare services across the United States. It has a strong nationwide presence with a robust portfolio comprising 137 hospitals, 241 home health hubs and 82 hospice centers across 39 states and Puerto Rico. The healthcare provider commenced 2021 with plans to construct an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Illinois, and followed it up with similar endeavors to bolster its network across Oklahoma, Maryland, Florida and the latest one being in Texas.

An aging U.S. population highlights the dire need for high-quality rehabilitation care. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made people more aware about the significance of such care as people infected with the virus needed not only proper treatment and medication for recovery but also were in need of comprehensive rehabilitation services.

The company continues to offer affordable and high-quality rehabilitative care through its Inpatient Rehabilitation segment, which are expected to boost the performance of this segment in the days ahead. Notably, this segment usually contributes the most to the company’s top-line growth. Improving since 2010, the company’s net operating revenues sustained the trend with 0.9% rise in 2020 driven by favorable pricing actions undertaken in the Inpatient Rehabilitation segment. The segment also accounted for around 77% of the company’s net operating revenues during 2020.

