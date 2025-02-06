ENCOMPASS HEALTH Earnings Results: $EHC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENCOMPASS HEALTH ($EHC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, beating estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $1,405,000,000, beating estimates of $1,394,999,627 by $10,000,373.

ENCOMPASS HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

ENCOMPASS HEALTH insiders have traded $EHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS E COLTHARP (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,260 shares for an estimated $1,058,474.

ENCOMPASS HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of ENCOMPASS HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

