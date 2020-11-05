Encompass Health Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The third-quarter results for Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Encompass Health surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.78 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Encompass Health after the latest results. NYSE:EHC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Encompass Health's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$5.05b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 9.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 41% to US$3.79. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.83 in 2021. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The average price target was steady at US$82.79even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Encompass Health, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$92.00 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Encompass Health is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Encompass Health'shistorical trends, as next year's 9.3% revenue growth is roughly in line with 8.5% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that Encompass Health is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Encompass Health's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$82.79, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Encompass Health going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Encompass Health .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.