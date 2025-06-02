Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Encompass Health (EHC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 3.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $122.09 in the previous session. Encompass Health has gained 30.9% since the start of the year compared to the -5.3% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 4.5% return for the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 24, 2025, Encompass Health reported EPS of $1.37 versus consensus estimate of $1.19 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.31%.

For the current fiscal year, Encompass Health is expected to post earnings of $5.01 per share on $5.89 billion in revenues. This represents a 13.09% change in EPS on a 9.53% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.53 per share on $6.39 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.37% and 8.62%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Encompass Health may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Encompass Health has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 21.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 16X versus its peer group's average of 16.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Encompass Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Encompass Health meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Encompass Health shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

