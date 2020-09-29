Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Dividends
Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.06, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

EHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). EHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.87. Zacks Investment Research reports EHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.89%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EHC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)
  • iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an increase of 16.59% over the last 100 days. RNMC has the highest percent weighting of EHC at 1.93%.

