Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EHC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHC was $81.99, representing a -7.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.42 and a 39.46% increase over the 52 week low of $58.79.

EHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). EHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports EHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.67%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EHC as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an increase of 32.85% over the last 100 days. RNMC has the highest percent weighting of EHC at 1.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.