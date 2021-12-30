Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that EHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.84, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHC was $65.84, representing a -26.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.68 and a 16.92% increase over the 52 week low of $56.31.

EHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). EHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06. Zacks Investment Research reports EHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.28%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ehc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EHC as a top-10 holding:

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 3.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EHC at 1.12%.

