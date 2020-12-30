Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.4, the dividend yield is 1.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EHC was $82.4, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.11 and a 71.63% increase over the 52 week low of $48.01.

EHC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) and Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). EHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67. Zacks Investment Research reports EHC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.59%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EHC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EHC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNMC with an increase of 20.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EHC at 2.08%.

