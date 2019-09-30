Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.75, changing hands as high as $63.15 per share. Encompass Health Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EHC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.74 per share, with $79.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.06.

