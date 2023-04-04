Markets
Encompass Health Climbs After Analyst Actions

April 04, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Tuesday morning trade after Barclays lifted the price target of the company to $61 from $57, maintaining an Equal Weight rating. The company today announced its annual meeting of stockholders on May 4 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Currently, shares are at $60.03, up 11.14 percent from the previous close of $54.10 on a volume of 451,992.

