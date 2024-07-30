News & Insights

Markets

Encavis Preliminary H1 Results Below Prior Year - Quick Facts

July 30, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Encavis AG said preliminary results for the first half of 2024, in terms of revenue and earnings, were significantly below the figures of the comparative period of the previous year. Operating EBITDA was 126.1 million euros, a decrease of around 17%. Operating EBIT was 65.3 million euros, a decrease of around 30%. Net operating revenue was approximately 205.7 million euros, around 9% lower than prior-year.

The Management Board reaffirmed the operational guidance for 2024 and expects only a small decline in key operating metrics for fiscal 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.