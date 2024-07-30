Encavis Preliminary H1 Results Below Prior Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Encavis AG said preliminary results for the first half of 2024, in terms of revenue and earnings, were significantly below the figures of the comparative period of the previous year. Operating EBITDA was 126.1 million euros, a decrease of around 17%. Operating EBIT was 65.3 million euros, a decrease of around 30%. Net operating revenue was approximately 205.7 million euros, around 9% lower than prior-year.

The Management Board reaffirmed the operational guidance for 2024 and expects only a small decline in key operating metrics for fiscal 2024.

