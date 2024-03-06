Encavis Confirms Talks On Potential Transaction With KKR

(RTTNews) - Wind and solar park operator Encavis confirmed in response to current press coverage that it has been in contact with KKR with regards to interest in a potential transaction with the company. However, as these discussions are in the early stages, there is no guarantee that a transaction will be proposed or completed.

Encavis said it does not intend to make any further comment or respond to any inquiries until such time that a decision has been made.

