News & Insights

Markets

Encavis Confirms Talks On Potential Transaction With KKR

March 06, 2024 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wind and solar park operator Encavis confirmed in response to current press coverage that it has been in contact with KKR with regards to interest in a potential transaction with the company. However, as these discussions are in the early stages, there is no guarantee that a transaction will be proposed or completed.

Encavis said it does not intend to make any further comment or respond to any inquiries until such time that a decision has been made.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.