Encavis AG FY23 Operating EBIT Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Encavis AG reported that fiscal 2023 operating earnings before interest and taxes or operating EBIT decreased to 194.3 million euros from 198.3 million euros, prior year. The company noted that the result exceeded the guidance by 5%. Operating earnings per share was 0.60 euros, in line with previous year's level.

In fiscal 2023, the Group generated operating net revenue of 449.1 million euros, compared to 462.5 million euros, prior year.

For 2024, the Management Board expects a slight increase in operating revenue to over 460 million euros. The Group expects operating EBIT of a bit more than 175 million euros.

