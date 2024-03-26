News & Insights

Markets

Encavis AG FY23 Operating EBIT Declines - Quick Facts

March 26, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Encavis AG reported that fiscal 2023 operating earnings before interest and taxes or operating EBIT decreased to 194.3 million euros from 198.3 million euros, prior year. The company noted that the result exceeded the guidance by 5%. Operating earnings per share was 0.60 euros, in line with previous year's level.

In fiscal 2023, the Group generated operating net revenue of 449.1 million euros, compared to 462.5 million euros, prior year.

For 2024, the Management Board expects a slight increase in operating revenue to over 460 million euros. The Group expects operating EBIT of a bit more than 175 million euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.