Encana To Move To US, Change Name To Ovintiv

(RTTNews) - Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp (ECA, ECA.TO) said Thursday that it plans to establish a corporate domicile in the United States, and change its name to Ovintiv Inc.

It will begin trading on both the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "OVV."

The move, which requires shareholder, stock exchange and court approval, is expected to occur in early 2020.

In a separate press release, Encana reported that its third-quarter net earnings surged to $149 million or $0.11 per share from $39 million last year.

Non-GAAP operating earnings for the third quarter were $195 million or $0.15 per share up from $163 million in the prior year.

