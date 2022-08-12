EnBW's H1 profit falls on higher costs for reserve power plants

EnBW on Friday reported a slight decline in first-half core profit, blaming higher costs as the German utility had to rely on reserve power plants much more than anticipated in order to guarantee supply.

First-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 3.7% in the first half to 1.42 billion euros ($1.47 billion).

($1 = 0.9673 euros)

