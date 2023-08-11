EnBW's adjusted net profit more than doubles on higher prices

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - EnBW EBKG.DE on Friday said its adjusted net profit more than doubled to 1.65 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in the first half, boosted by higher wholesale power prices and the absence of negative effects due to suspended Russian gas supplies.

The group, which had released preliminary results last week, said its investments grew by nearly half to 1.58 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

