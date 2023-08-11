News & Insights

EnBW's adjusted net profit more than doubles on higher prices

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

August 11, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - EnBW EBKG.DE on Friday said its adjusted net profit more than doubled to 1.65 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in the first half, boosted by higher wholesale power prices and the absence of negative effects due to suspended Russian gas supplies.

The group, which had released preliminary results last week, said its investments grew by nearly half to 1.58 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9095 euros)

