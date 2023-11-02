News & Insights

EnBW to cut prices for gas from 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

November 02, 2023 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE on Thursday said it would lower tariffs for gas as well as electricity for heating from 2024, reflecting falling prices that have come down substantially from levels seen during the European energy crisis.

Gas prices for EnBW customers will fall by an average 4.5% from Jan. 1, 2024, the company said, adding prices for power that's used for heating will be 4.6% lower for heat pumps and 5.9% lower for electric storage heaters.

