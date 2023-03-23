EnBW to build $2.6 bln offshore wind park, sells 49.9% to consortium

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE has made a final investment decision for its 2.4 billion euros ($2.61 billion) He Dreiht offshore wind project and sold nearly half of it to a consortium of investors to shoulder the costs.

He Dreiht, with an installed capacity of 960 megawatts, is expected to be operational by the end of 2025 and will generate electricity for the equivalent of 1.1 million households, the company said.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.