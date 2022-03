EnBW steps up efforts to cut Russian supplies of coal, gas

Adds details on Russian energy exposure

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - Utility EnBW EBKG.DE has stepped up efforts to cut Russian coal and gas supplies, its chief executive said on Wednesday, joining German peers in warning that a sudden stop of energy imports could not be compensated.

"As you know, completely replacing procurement in the short term in the event of a theoretical loss of Russian gas is not feasible for us, as it is for most market participants," Frank Mastiaux said in remarks prepared for the group's annual press conference.

EnBW said it got 3.6 million tonnes, or 86%, of its hard coal supply from Russia, adding that while it had started to diversify procurement already at the end of 2021, supply was safeguarded well into the current year via existing stockpiles.

Turning to gas, which includes its VNG VNG.UL division, EnBW said that 20% of the 495 terawatt hours it procured last year came via direct agreements with Russian suppliers, adding those volumes would come down from 2023 onwards.

"Germany will continue to rely on gas imports for some time to come," Mastiaux said, adding he welcomed current efforts by economy minister Robert Habeck to seek liquefied natural gas supplies from Qatar.

