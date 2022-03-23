EnBW steps up efforts to cut Russian supplies of coal, gas

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - Utility EnBW EBKG.DE has stepped up efforts to cut Russian coal and gas supplies, its chief executive said on Wednesday, joining German peers in warning that a sudden stop of energy imports could not be compensated.

"As you know, completely replacing procurement in the short term in the event of a theoretical loss of Russian gas is not feasible for us, as it is for most market participants," Frank Mastiaux said in remarks prepared for the group's annual press conference.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

