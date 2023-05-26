News & Insights

EnBW sells minority stake in TransnetBW for 1 billion euros - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

May 26, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - EnBW EBKG.DE has sold a minority stake of 24.95% in the transmission system operator TransnetBW for around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) to a consortium of banks, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday.

The consortium is led by SV Sparkassen Versicherung, Handelsblatt said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Matthias Williams)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Matthias Williams)

