EnBW sells minority stake in TransnetBW for 1 billion euros - Handelsblatt

May 26 (Reuters) - EnBW EBKG.DE has sold a minority stake of 24.95% in the transmission system operator TransnetBW for around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) to a consortium of banks, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Friday.

The consortium is led by SV Sparkassen Versicherung, Handelsblatt said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; editing by Matthias Williams)

