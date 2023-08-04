EnBW sees FY adjusted EBITDA at upper end of forecast range

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE confirmed its 2023 full-year outlook on Friday, adding that adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range of 4.7-5.2 billion euros.

The company said its half-year adjusted EBITDA came in at 3.5 billion euros, citing preliminary results.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

