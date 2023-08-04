News & Insights

EnBW sees FY adjusted EBITDA at upper end of forecast range

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

August 04, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE confirmed its 2023 full-year outlook on Friday, adding that adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range of 4.7-5.2 billion euros.

The company said its half-year adjusted EBITDA came in at 3.5 billion euros, citing preliminary results.

(Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.