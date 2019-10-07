EnBW, RheinEnergie to sell stakes in local utility MVV

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German utilities EnBW EBKG.DE and RheinEnergie RHEI.UL have decided to sell their holdings in regional peer MVV Energie MVVGn.DE, MVV said on Monday.

EnBW and RheinEnergie, MVV's second- and third-largest shareholders, jointly hold 45.1% in MVV, which is worth 789 million euros ($867 million) based on its current market capitalisation.

"EnBW and RheinEnergie are assessing the possibility to jointly sell their holdings in MVV Energie, this is happening in close coordination with MVV," EnBW and MVV both said.

A person familiar with the matter said that the three companies have mandated Perella Weinberg Partners to run the process.

The stake will likely attract interest from infrastructure investors and pension funds who are currently also involved in a process to take a 26% stake in German regional utility EWE AG LANDWE.UL.

Handelsblatt first reported the exit plans by EnBW and RheinEnergie.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

