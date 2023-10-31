EnBW raises 2023 core profit guidance

Adds details from paragraph 3

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE raised its full-year guidance for core profit on Tuesday after reporting preliminary earnings growth in thermal power generation and energy trading as a result of market volatility for the first nine months of 2023.

EnBW now expects adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 5.9 billion to 6.5 billion euros ($6.29-6.93 billion) in 2023, from 4.7 billion to 5.2 billion euros previously.

For January to September, EnBW reported preliminary core profit for the group of 4.9 billion euros, with the increase mainly due to its Sustainable Generation Infrastructure segment.

EnBW raised the 2023 outlook for that segment while cutting its guidance for the Smart Infrastructure for Customers segment due to negative effects from the deconsolidation of an indirect subsidiary in gas sales activities in the nine-month period.

EnBW is one of Germany's largest utilities and came under pressure last year when Russia first curtailed and later stopped gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline, which hurt its gas trading division VNG VNG.UL.

The company is set to release final figures on Nov. 13.

($1 = 0.9378 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

