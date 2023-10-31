EnBW raises 2023 core profit guidance

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE raised its full-year guidance for core profit on Tuesday after reporting preliminary earnings growth in thermal power generation and energy trading as a result of market volatility for the first nine months of 2023.

EnBW now expects adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 5.9 billion to 6.5 billion euros ($6.29-6.93 billion) in 2023, from 4.7 billion to 5.2 billion euros previously.

($1 = 0.9378 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

