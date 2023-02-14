EnBW more positive on 2022 results due to better-than-expected energy market

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE on Tuesday said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to come in above its previously downgraded guidance due to a better-than-expected energy market.

For 2022, EnBW now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 3.3 billion euros ($3.55 billion), above its guidance in November of up to 2.9 billion euros.

"The main reasons for the variance are a lower than expected negative impact from marking energy derivatives to market and higher earnings from energy trading," said the company.

All figures are preliminary and unaudited, added the company, which said audited annual and consolidated financial statements will be published as planned on March 27.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.