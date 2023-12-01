EnBW head sees Germany's coal exit in 2030 at risk - Spiegel

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of EnBW EBKG.DE, Andreas Schell, sees Germany's target to exit coal in 2030 at risk amid a budget crisis in Europe's biggest economy, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

"If we don't have a power plant strategy soon, Germany won't be able to exit coal in 2030," the magazine quoted him as saying.

(Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Maria Sheahan)

