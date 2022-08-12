EnBW has terminated gas supply contract with Novatek

Recasts, adds details from first-half report

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - EnBW EBKG.DEhas cancelled a gas supply contract with Novatek NVTK.MM, it said on Friday, as the German utility continues to reduce its exposure to Russian gas supplies which have been a pain to its trading division VNG VNG.UL.

EnBW said the contract with Novatek was terminated in April by "mutual agreement", adding that leaves VNG with one contract covering Russian gas worth 65 Terawatt hours (TWh) per year as of 2023.

This had a 545 million euro ($561 million) impact on the group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first six months of 2022, EnBW said in its half-year report.

The group reported a 3.7% decline in first-half adjusted EBITDAto 1.42 billion euros, blaming higher costs as the German utility had to rely on reserve power plants much more than anticipated in order to guarantee supply.

($1 = 0.9716 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims and Maria Sheahan)

