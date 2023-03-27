EnBW expects 2023 core profit to soar on grids, trading and renewables

FRANKFURT, March 27 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE expects its core profit to rise by as much as 58% in 2023 on the back of its energy networks, renewables and trading divisions, as the group emerges from what it says was a "watershed" year for the sector.

Adjusted core profit (EBITDA) is seen in a range of 4.7 billion euros to 5.2 billion ($5.1 billion to $5.6 billion), after an 11% increase last year to 3.3 billion.

"We owe this result to prudent planning and our integrated lineup across the entire value chain," Chief Executive Andreas Schell said.

"This financial stability enables a further significant acceleration in our investment in expanding renewables and the associated grid infrastructure."

EnBW, which will propose an unchanged dividend of 1.10 euros per share for 2022, said it would bring forward to 2028 a planned phase-out of coal-fired power generation that was previously targeted by 2035.

EnBW is one of Germany's largest utilities and came under pressure last year when Russia first curtailed and later stopped gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline, which hurt its gas trading division VNG VNG.UL.

($1 = 0.9295 euros)

