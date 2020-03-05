EnBW could sell EVN stake to Wiener Stadtwerke today - Neos

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) - German utility Energie Baden Wuerttemberg (EnBW) EBKG.DE could sell its 28% stake in Austria's EVN EVNV.VI to Wiener Stadtwerke, a utility owned by the city of Vienna for 870 million euros ($972 million) as early as Thursday, the Vienna Neos faction said.

"The deal could be staged within the next hours according to our information," said Christoph Wiederkehr, faction chief of the Vienna Neos party in Vienna.

EnBW had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.8954 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

