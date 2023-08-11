EnBW CFO: not 'nervous yet' after oil majors win in German offshore auction

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German utility and offshore wind player EnBW EBKG.DE sees itself as well-positioned in increasingly competitive offshore wind auctions, its CFO said on Friday, responding to landmark wins by oil majors last month.

BP BP.L and TotalEnergies TTEF.PA in July emerged as the winners in a 7 gigawatt offshore wind site auction in Germany worth 12.6 billion euros, beating both EnBW and local rival RWE RWEG.DE.

"We took part, too. And we also stretched ourselves to what we considered to be economically sensible. Unfortunately, we did not win," EnBW finance chief Thomas Kusterer told journalists after presenting final first-half results.

"We are not nervous yet at the moment, because we believe there are still enough opportunities here in the market and for us to be successful."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

