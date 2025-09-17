ENB's 3-Decade of Consecutive Dividend Hike: Will the Trend Continue?

Enbridge Inc. ENB is a leading midstream energy player and generates stable cash flows, which enable it to return handsome capital to shareholders. Over the past three decades, the company has rewarded shareholders with consecutive dividend hikes. Now, can the trend continue?

Let’s analyze the company’s basic business model. Being a midstream player, Enbridge generates stable cash flows, since most of the company’s assets are booked by shippers for the long term. Hence, the company is not significantly vulnerable to volume and price risks. This stability enabled Enbridge to continue to reward shareholders.

Importantly, ENB also has a secured capital program of C$32 billion, comprising projects related to liquid pipelines, gas transmission, renewables and gas distribution & storage. Thus, Enbridge is likely to generate incremental cash flows and hence will continue to reward shareholders in the coming days. Currently, ENB’s dividend yield is 5.6%.

EPD & KMI Also Generate Stable Cash Flows

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD and Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI are also leading midstream energy stocks. Both EPD and KMI generate stable cash flows and hence can reward their shareholders handsomely.

Currently, Enterprise Products’ distribution yield is 6.86%, while KMI’s dividend yield is 4.3%.

ENB’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of ENB have gained 28% over the past year compared with the 24.3% improvement of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ENB trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 15.61X. This is above the broader industry average of 13.97X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB’s 2025 earnings has not seen any revisions over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Enbridge stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.