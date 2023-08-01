Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series R Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0182), with shares changing hands as low as $15.55 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRT was trading at a 37.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRT shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R:

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are down about 0.1%.

