Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series R, Cross 3% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0182), with shares changing hands as low as $15.15 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRT was trading at a 39.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRT shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series R (TSX: ENB-PRT.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are trading flat.

