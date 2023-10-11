News & Insights

Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series P Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

October 11, 2023 — 03:04 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0948), with shares changing hands as low as $16.82 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRP was trading at a 32.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRP shares, versus ENB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P:

ENB.PRP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are up about 1.1%.

