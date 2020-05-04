Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series P Crosses Above 3.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0948), with shares changing hands as low as $12.45 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRP was trading at a 49.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRP shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRP, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series P (TSX: ENB-PRP.TO) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.8%.

