Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series N, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series N (TSX: ENB-PRN.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.674), with shares changing hands as low as $19.68 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRN was trading at a 21.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRN shares, versus ENB:
Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRN, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series N:
In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series N (TSX: ENB-PRN.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.4%.
