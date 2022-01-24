Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series J, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series J (TSX: ENB-PRU.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2216), with shares changing hands as low as $22.20 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRU was trading at a 10.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRU shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRU, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series J:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series J (TSX: ENB-PRU.TO) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.