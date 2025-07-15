Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series H Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO ) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.528), with shares changing hands as low as $21.76 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRH was trading at a 12.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRH shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H:

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.4%.

