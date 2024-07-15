Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series F, Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3845), with shares changing hands as low as $18.39 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRF was trading at a 25.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRF shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.