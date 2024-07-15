News & Insights

Markets

Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series F, Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

July 15, 2024 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3845), with shares changing hands as low as $18.39 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRF was trading at a 25.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRF shares, versus ENB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F:

ENB.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are off about 0.1%.

Also see:
 Highest Yield Preferreds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WRAC
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding Medtronic PLC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.