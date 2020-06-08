Markets

Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series F, Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1722), with shares changing hands as low as $13.00 on the day. As of last close, ENB.PRF was trading at a 48.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRF shares, versus ENB:

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F:

In Monday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series F (TSX: ENB-PRF.TO) is currently up about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are trading flat.

